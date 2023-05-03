UrduPoint.com

London Police Announce Arrest Of 16 Just Stop Oil Protesters In City Center

London police said on Wednesday that they had arrested 16 protesters from the Just Stop Oil movement in the city center for slowly marching down the road, impeding traffic and violating the Public Order Act

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) London police said on Wednesday that they had arrested 16 protesters from the Just Stop Oil movement in the city center for slowly marching down the road, impeding traffic and violating the Public Order Act.

"A total of 16 protesters have been arrested following a slow march in #Whitehall and #ParliamentSquare. They were arrested for breaching conditions that they remain off the road," the Metropolitan Police tweeted.

At around 12:30 GMT, the protesters were prompted to get off the road under section 12 of the UK Public Order Act, which allows police to order people to stay out of the road to avoid issues with traffic, the police said.

The officers arrested those who failed to comply with the conditions, the force added.

Just Stop Oil supporters have been marching slowly through London every day since April 24, calling for an end to oil and gas extraction in the United Kingdom. On April 28, the UK passed a law giving police the power to intervene against the highly disruptive slow march tactic of blocking roads, with perpetrators facing 12 months in prison.

