UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Stock Exchange Names New UK Markets Boss

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:44 PM

London Stock Exchange names new UK markets boss

The London Stock Exchange Group on Monday announced the appointment of top financial sector regulatory official Julia Hoggett to run its London markets subsidiary

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The London Stock Exchange Group on Monday announced the appointment of top financial sector regulatory official Julia Hoggett to run its London markets subsidiary.

Hoggett, who is currently director of market oversight at the Financial Conduct Authority watchdog, will become chief executive of LSE plc next year at a critical time for London's finance district following the end of the Brexit transition period.

"Having spent my entire career in capital markets, I know the key role they play in providing vital capital to companies and institutions and delivering returns for individual and institutional investors," Hoggett said in a statement announcing the news.

"I am delighted to be joining London Stock Exchange plc, and the wider group, at a time when London's role as a global financial centre is so important.

"Clean and transparent markets are the underpinning of a vibrant and dynamic marketplace and will remain a huge focus," added Hoggett, who spent most of her career in the banking industry before joining the FCA in 2014.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London London Stock Exchange Brexit Market Industry Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality signs MoU with American Concr ..

1 minute ago

G7 Finance Ministers Discuss Responses to COVID-19 ..

3 seconds ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Model Town J ..

5 seconds ago

SMEDA concludes FATA Economic Revitalization Progr ..

10 seconds ago

World Economic Forum to Convene in Singapore in Ma ..

2 minutes ago

Rosneft Denies Contact With Joe Biden's Son Hunter ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.