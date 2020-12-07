London Stock Exchange names new UK markets boss

The London Stock Exchange Group on Monday announced the appointment of top financial sector regulatory official Julia Hoggett to run its London markets subsidiary

Hoggett, who is currently director of market oversight at the Financial Conduct Authority watchdog, will become chief executive of LSE plc next year at a critical time for London's finance district following the end of the Brexit transition period.

"Having spent my entire career in capital markets, I know the key role they play in providing vital capital to companies and institutions and delivering returns for individual and institutional investors," Hoggett said in a statement announcing the news.

"I am delighted to be joining London Stock Exchange plc, and the wider group, at a time when London's role as a global financial centre is so important.

"Clean and transparent markets are the underpinning of a vibrant and dynamic marketplace and will remain a huge focus," added Hoggett, who spent most of her career in the banking industry before joining the FCA in 2014.