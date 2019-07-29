UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Stock Exchange Surges On $27bn Refinitiv Takeover Talks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 03:28 PM

London Stock Exchange surges on $27bn Refinitiv takeover talks

London Stock Exchange shares soared Monday after confirming talks over a vast $27-billion takeover of US financial data provider Refinitiv, potentially placing it in direct competition with Bloomberg

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :London Stock Exchange shares soared Monday after confirming talks over a vast $27-billion takeover of US financial data provider Refinitiv, potentially placing it in direct competition with Bloomberg.

The mooted takeover, which is worth the equivalent of 24 billion Euros and marks a major switch in strategy under LSE CEO banker David Schwimmer, sent shares spiking to a record peak.

"London Stock Exchange Group plc ... confirms that it is in discussions with a consortium including certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone as well as Thomson Reuters about a possible acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd," it said in a statement.

The deal, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, would be financed by the issuing of new shares.

The LSE had already announced the news on Saturday in response to a Financial Times newspaper report.

Refinitiv, which serves in excess of 40,000 institutions in more than 190 countries, was formerly the financial and risk business of Thomson Reuters.

The data provider is now joint-owned by Canadian media group Thomson Reuters and private equity firm Blackstone -- which is the majority shareholder.

In late morning Monday trade, LSE shares stood at 6,502 pence, up 14.63 percent on the FTSE 100 index, which in turn rose 1.2 percent in value.

"The London Stock Exchange share price has risen to a record high after announcing it is in talks to buy data analytics company Refinitiv for the sum of $27 billion," noted CMC Markets UK analyst Michael Hewson.

"This merger -- if it gets the green light from regulators in the US and Europe -- would make the combined business a market leader in data and information, putting it on a par with Bloomberg." If the deal goes ahead, Refinitiv's current shareholders would keep about 37 percent of the enlarged group.

The Refinitiv news marks a change of LSE strategy and comes two years after its failed '21-billion merger with Germany's Deutsche Boerse.

That gigantic deal was blocked by the European Commission and contributed towards the exit of Schwimmer's predecessor, Frenchman Xavier Rolet, in November 2017.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Europe Company Germany David Buy Price United Kingdom London Stock Exchange November 2017 Market Media From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Hamid Mir calls it an honour to be unfollowed by P ..

8 minutes ago

Need stressed to create awareness on liver disease ..

3 minutes ago

Court adjourns Rana Sanaullah case till Aug 9

3 minutes ago

Water inflow in major rivers further surges to 600 ..

3 minutes ago

Suffered from floods in South Asia leap to over 10 ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Multan on Monday 29 July 2019

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.