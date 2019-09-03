UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Stock Market Opens Higher After Pound Slides

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:44 PM

London stock market opens higher after pound slides

London's stock market opened higher on Tuesday after the pound slumped under $1.20, lifting share prices for multinationals who get most of their earnings overseas, while eurozone indices dropped

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :London's stock market opened higher on Tuesday after the pound slumped under $1.20, lifting share prices for multinationals who get most of their earnings overseas, while eurozone indices dropped.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,291.19 points, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.3 percent to 11,912.73 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 5,473.98.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market Share

Recent Stories

84% Pakistanis feel that as an austerity measure, ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$58.76 a barrel ..

31 minutes ago

Belarus Has No Intention to Host Intermediate-Rang ..

7 minutes ago

Kabul Residents Protest Against Presence of Foreig ..

7 minutes ago

India's Modi to Meet Japan's Abe on Thursday at Ea ..

7 minutes ago

Beijing says it 'firmly' supports Hong Kong leader ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.