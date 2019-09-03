London stock market opens higher after pound slides

London's stock market opened higher on Tuesday after the pound slumped under $1.20, lifting share prices for multinationals who get most of their earnings overseas, while eurozone indices dropped

The benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,291.19 points, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.3 percent to 11,912.73 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 5,473.98.