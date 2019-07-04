London Stocks Flat, Eurozone Indices Climb At Open
Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:35 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :London's stock market opened flat on Thursday, while eurozone peers rose slightly after Asian indices climbed following another record-high finish on Wall Street.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened at 7,606.94 points, flat compared with Wednesday's closing level.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 gained 0.3 percent to 12,647.40 points and the Paris CAC 40 increased 0.1 percent to 5,625.44.