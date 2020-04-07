UrduPoint.com
London Stocks Jump 3.0% Despite PM Johnson In Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:24 PM

London stocks jump 3.0% despite PM Johnson in intensive care unit (ICU)

The London stock market rallied 3.0 percent in opening deals on Tuesday, despite news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was battling the coronavirus in an intensive care unit (ICU)

The London stock market rallied 3.0 percent in opening deals on Tuesday, despite news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was battling the coronavirus in an intensive care unit (ICU).

London's benchmark FTSE 100 of major UK companies jumped 3.

0 percent to 5,571.09 points, amid Europe-wide gains as some of the world's worst-hit countries reported falling COVID-19 death rates.

Frankfurt's DAX won 3.7 percent to 10,445.50 points and the Paris CAC 40 leapt 3.2 percent to 4,485.32 compared with Monday's closing levels.

