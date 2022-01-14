UrduPoint.com

London Tops List Of Best Cities For Young Entrepreneurs - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 10:49 PM

London has been named the best city to be a young entrepreneur beating New York, San Francisco and Moscow based on the Forbes 30 Under 30 lists from around the globe, the London-based City A.M. business newspaper reported, citing research by Bionic comparison platform

London was the most popular city for young entrepreneurs to live and do business in despite majority of the Forbes 30 Under 30 candidates coming from North America, the researchers found.

The best countries for young entrepreneurs were the United States and Canada with 41%, the United Kingdom with 14%, Russia with 10%, followed by India with 7% and China with 2%, according to the Forbes data.

The ranking is linked to the quality of education, the researchers said, as over 86% of the candidates were university-educated. The top-ten universities by number of graduates from the Forbes 30 Under 30 list are mostly located in the US with Stanford University in the lead. Russia's Moscow State University, India's Indian Institute of Technology and UK's Imperial College London and University of Cambridge also made it to the list.

IT and technology became the most popular industry overall, with 20% of the Forbes 30 Under 30s working in this sector. Women dominated the arts and culture field.

