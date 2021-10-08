Russia supplies gas to Europe according to signed contracts, and London's statement alleging that Moscow delivers less gas on purpose to accelerate approval of the Nord Stream 2 project is populism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier in the day, The Times reported, citing the UK Prime Minister's office, that Russia imposes restrictions on its gas supplies to Europe to make the European Union approve the Nord Stream 2.

"This is absolutely not the case. These are statements that are designed for such absolute populism," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia sells as much gas as requested by Europeans.

"If the Europeans, including Britain, want to sign contracts on more gas, they will be supplied with more gas. Or Britain wants Russia to send an unlimited amount of this gas for free? Here they must explain themselves," Peskov said.