UrduPoint.com

London's Statements About Supply Of Russian Gas To Europe Populism - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:49 PM

London's Statements About Supply of Russian Gas to Europe Populism - Kremlin

Russia supplies gas to Europe according to signed contracts, and London's statement alleging that Moscow delivers less gas on purpose to accelerate approval of the Nord Stream 2 project is populism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Russia supplies gas to Europe according to signed contracts, and London's statement alleging that Moscow delivers less gas on purpose to accelerate approval of the Nord Stream 2 project is populism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, The Times reported, citing the UK Prime Minister's office, that Russia imposes restrictions on its gas supplies to Europe to make the European Union approve the Nord Stream 2.

"This is absolutely not the case. These are statements that are designed for such absolute populism," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia sells as much gas as requested by Europeans.

"If the Europeans, including Britain, want to sign contracts on more gas, they will be supplied with more gas. Or Britain wants Russia to send an unlimited amount of this gas for free? Here they must explain themselves," Peskov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Europe European Union London Nord United Kingdom Gas

Recent Stories

Young Emirati engineer wins seat in IEC Young Prof ..

Young Emirati engineer wins seat in IEC Young Professionals Programme

26 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Company 'SpaceX' Valuated at Over $100Bl ..

Elon Musk Company 'SpaceX' Valuated at Over $100Bln After Secondary Share Sale - ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Kashmore chair a meeting to achieve the target ..

DC Kashmore chair a meeting to achieve the target of COVID vaccine in the distri ..

2 minutes ago
 RWMC devises cleanliness plan for Rabi-ul Awal

RWMC devises cleanliness plan for Rabi-ul Awal

2 minutes ago
 Steps under way to make General Hospital fully fun ..

Steps under way to make General Hospital fully functional: secretary

2 minutes ago
 Chechen Leader Kadyrov Appoints Daughter as Region ..

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Appoints Daughter as Region's Culture Minister - Spokesma ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.