Long Term Economic Polices Vital For Sustainable Economic Growth:Ashfaq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission Ashfaq Yusuf Tola has said that long-term policies coupled with transparency and self-accountability were indispensable to achieve sustainable economic growth.

Addressing the post-budget session organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he categorically dismissed the reports of economic default, adding that currently there were some challenges faced by the country on economic front, but we will come out of them soon.

He said that he was the representative of the traders and will play an active role to solve their problems, adding that all the recommendations received by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce are being seriously considered.

He urged the need to enhance tax compliance culture for broadening the tax base in the country, besides promoting tax return filing for the documentation of the national economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice President Fad Waheed said that the Pakistani economy lost billions of Dollars due to floods. A taxpayer may be taxed to a certain extent, We have to address the culture of not paying taxes.

He said that more than 8,000 members of the Islamabad Chamber were on the active taxpayers' list and urged the government to increase this tax net and provide incentives to enhance revenue collection in the country.

Speaking on this occasion, President Islamabad Real Estate Agents Association Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that the government has presented the best budget despite the difficult economic conditions.

President of all Pakistan Traders Associations Ajmal Baloch said that most of the traders are not much educated and urged the government to simplify the tax system for small traders.

