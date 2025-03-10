Open Menu

Long-term Economic Policies Imperative For Prosperity: Nasir Qureshi

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has emphasized the need for sustainable and long-term economic policies to steer Pakistan towards lasting progress and prosperity.

Speaking to representatives of the business community on Monday, Qureshi acknowledged that while the country's economy is showing signs of recovery, significant challenges still remain there,said a release issued here on Monday.

He stressed that political stability and continuity of economic policies are crucial for unlocking Pakistan's true economic potential.

The government must consult with industry leaders while formulating economic policies to ensure a business-friendly environment that supports economic growth.

Qureshi highlighted the importance of establishing modern industrial zones equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. He urged the government to provide tax incentives, reduce regulatory hurdles, and improve logistical efficiency in these zones to attract both local and foreign investments.

Addressing Pakistan’s immense tourism potential, Qureshi called for improved infrastructure and international promotion of tourist destinations.

He stressed that developing eco-tourism, heritage tourism, and religious tourism could attract a significant number of international visitors, generating foreign exchange and creating employment opportunities.

He further emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive tax reforms. By reducing unnecessary taxes and broadening the tax net, the government can significantly enhance revenue without overburdening existing taxpayers, he said.

Qureshi also reiterated ICCI’s commitment to serving as a bridge between the government and the private sector. ICCI is dedicated to resolving the concerns of the business community and ensuring a conducive environment for economic growth, he affirmed.

The ICCI president urged the government to collaborate closely with the business community to develop effective strategies that foster investment, create jobs, and ensure long-term economic stability.

