Long-term Economic Policies Imperative For Prosperity: Nasir Qureshi
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has emphasized the need for sustainable and long-term economic policies to steer Pakistan towards lasting progress and prosperity.
Speaking to representatives of the business community on Monday, Qureshi acknowledged that while the country's economy is showing signs of recovery, significant challenges still remain there,said a release issued here on Monday.
He stressed that political stability and continuity of economic policies are crucial for unlocking Pakistan's true economic potential.
The government must consult with industry leaders while formulating economic policies to ensure a business-friendly environment that supports economic growth.
Qureshi highlighted the importance of establishing modern industrial zones equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. He urged the government to provide tax incentives, reduce regulatory hurdles, and improve logistical efficiency in these zones to attract both local and foreign investments.
Addressing Pakistan’s immense tourism potential, Qureshi called for improved infrastructure and international promotion of tourist destinations.
He stressed that developing eco-tourism, heritage tourism, and religious tourism could attract a significant number of international visitors, generating foreign exchange and creating employment opportunities.
He further emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive tax reforms. By reducing unnecessary taxes and broadening the tax net, the government can significantly enhance revenue without overburdening existing taxpayers, he said.
Qureshi also reiterated ICCI’s commitment to serving as a bridge between the government and the private sector. ICCI is dedicated to resolving the concerns of the business community and ensuring a conducive environment for economic growth, he affirmed.
The ICCI president urged the government to collaborate closely with the business community to develop effective strategies that foster investment, create jobs, and ensure long-term economic stability.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’
‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament
DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..
National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..
More Stories From Business
-
Long-term economic Policies imperative for Prosperity: Nasir Qureshi6 minutes ago
-
Haroon Akhtar Khan assumes office as SAPM on Industries, Production6 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb reaffirms govt’s commitment to supporting insurance sector16 minutes ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.306,000 per tola26 minutes ago
-
Complaint resolution by FTO increases by 63% in 202436 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
CDNS realizes target of Rs 20 billion in Islamic Finance3 hours ago
-
Rwanda’s high Commissioner prioritizes to boost economic and trade ties with Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 20258 hours ago