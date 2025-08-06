Long-term investment policy essential to unlock Pakistan’s economic potential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has urged the government to take concrete and practical steps to establish an investor-friendly environment that encourages both foreign and local investment.

Speaking to a delegation of visiting businessmen Wednesday, alongside ICCI Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s immense investment potential across diverse sectors.

These include information technology, cement, pharmaceuticals, textiles, surgical instruments, sports goods, mining and minerals, and unique commodities like pink salt.

He emphasized that the country urgently needs a long-term, consistent investment policy formulated in close consultation with real stakeholders. “Only through inclusive policy-making we can ensure sustainable economic growth and investor confidence,” he stated.

The ICCI President pointed out that strategies must be grounded in practical realities and address the genuine challenges facing the business community, particularly in terms of regulatory complexities and the Federal board of Revenue’s (FBR) taxation practices.

He stressed that instead of overburdening the existing taxpayers or creating a climate of fear, efforts should be focused on widening the tax net and streamlining compliance mechanisms.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi reaffirmed that the ICCI has always played a constructive role by presenting actionable policy proposals to the government. “We are committed to continuing our proactive engagement with policymakers to shape a business-friendly ecosystem in the best interest of the national economy,” he added.