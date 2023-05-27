UrduPoint.com

Long-term Policies Indispensable To Get Out Of Difficult Economic Situations: President ICCI

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Long-term policies indispensable to get out of difficult economic situations: President ICCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that the budget 2023-24 is very important in the current economic situation, the government should focus on the formulation of long-term and sustainable policies instead of short-term ones.

The business community is the biggest stakeholder in Pakistan's economy, said a press release issued here.

The proposals of the country's Chamber of Commerce and FPCCI should be given ample space in the budget.

He expressed these views in a meeting with President Lahore Chamber of Commerce Kashif Anwar, who visited the Islamabad Chamber along with his delegation.

The cooperation between the two chambers, Budget 2023-24, the current economic situation of the country and the problems of the business community were discussed in the meeting. It was emphasized that the government should include the suggestions of the business community in the budget.

In difficult economic conditions, policies should be formulated by taking the business community into confidence.

President ICCI said on this occasion that the business community is facing many difficulties in the current situation.

Cities like Islamabad and Lahore should be given a prominent place in the formulation of economic policies.

He said that the government should clarify the situation regarding the IMF program.

Speaking on this occasion, President Lahore Chamber Kashif Anwar said that Islamabad Chamber has a prominent role in the country's business community.

Lahore and Islamabad Chambers should take advantage of opportunities to cooperate on various issues.

He said that in the current economic situation, the business community needs to move forward with greater unity and solidarity.

President Lahore Chamber appreciated the activities of the Islamabad Chamber and its services for the business community of the capital.

President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari presented the shield to Lahore Chamber of Commerce President Kashif Anwar on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad IMF Business Budget Chamber Commerce Government Industry Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Imran Khan challenges search warrants for his resi ..

Imran Khan challenges search warrants for his residence before ATC

38 minutes ago
 Over 16,000 pilgrims reach holy city of Madinah in ..

Over 16,000 pilgrims reach holy city of Madinah in last six days

45 minutes ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman leaves for London today

Maulana Fazlur Rehman leaves for London today

51 minutes ago
 PM lauds active participation of people on Youm-e- ..

PM lauds active participation of people on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi calls for more female inf ..

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi calls for more female influence in policymaking forums ..

1 hour ago
 IIFA TAKE TWO! IT’S BACK TO YAS ISLAND, ABU DHAB ..

IIFA TAKE TWO! IT’S BACK TO YAS ISLAND, ABU DHABI, AS THE ANNUAL EXTRAVAGANZA ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.