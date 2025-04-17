Open Menu

Long-term Strategy Imperative To Stabilise Economy: FCCI President

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Long-term strategy imperative to stabilise economy: FCCI president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Pakistan has the most resilient economy but to stabilise it on a solid and sustained basis, it needs a prudent long-term strategy, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the participants of 37th Senior Management Course during a meeting, he said that continuity of the policies could give a quantum jump to the economic growth and the government must provide an enabling environment to put Pakistan on road to progress and prosperity.

He also introduced Faisalabad and FCCI in addition to pinpointing the problems and challenges being confronted by the business community.

President FCCI also responded to the diverse questions raised by the participants.

Ms. Fozia Aftab Directing Staff National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Islamabad congratulated President Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara on the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of FCCI.

She said that study tours of under-training officers help them to understand the economic pulse of the country in addition to cultivating good cordial relations between the bureaucracy and private sector.

Representing the participants, Mr. Fahad Ali Chaudhary offered vote of thanks while Mohammad Nabeel Afzaal presented a memento of NIPA Islamabad to President Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara.

President FCCI also gave away a shield of FCCI to Ms. Fozia Aftab Directing Staff NIPA Islamabad.

