Lootah announces 100% completion of The Edge, its newest residential development at Ewan Residences in DIP

The Edge in Ewan Residences now ready for handover notwithstanding the challenges posed by the pandemic

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th September, 2020) Lootah Real Estate Development (Lootah) – one of the region’s most prominent real estate developers – has announced the 100 per cent completion of The Edge, its newest residential development in Ewan Residences, a mixed-used gated community in Dubai Investment Park (DIP).

The new development in Ewan, which broke ground in October 2018, ensures future tenants utmost accessibility, with its location near both the entry and exit points of DIP. It is also centrally located near business centres, including Dubai Production City, Maktoum International Airport, and the Jebel Ali Free Zone.

Underscoring Lootah’s commitment to deliver high-quality properties despite the current situation, Saleh Abdullah Lootah, CEO of Lootah, said: “We are pleased to announce that The Edge has reached 100 per cent completion, notwithstanding the challenges posed by the pandemic. Keeping abreast of the latest trends, we have always remained committed to ensure that we stay on track of our developments, and whatever the situation, we will still be able to provide residents in the UAE the home that they deserve.”

The Edge is composed of 103 homes, including studio units that range from 441 square feet to 678 square feet (with rental rates between AED36,000 and AED38,000), one-bedroom units that range from 840 square feet to 1,378 square feet (with rental rates between AED52,000 and AED60,000), and two-bedroom units that range from 1,001 square feet to 1,334 square feet (with rental rates between AED62,000 and AED76,000).

Its amenities include a jogging track, a cricket pitch, a gym, a basketball court, a tennis and badminton court, parks, and a barbecue area.

Russell Owen, Lootah’s COO, highlighted that The Edge is primed to provide an elevated living experience to tenants—underscoring its location in the 2,300-hectare DIP that is home to a vast range of sectors, including food and beverage, construction, hospitality properties, schools, hotels, a hospital, and retail stores.

“Our analysis shows that The Edge will be a sought-after community due to the utmost amenities and accessibility that it will offer to tenants. The Edge promises to deliver the same high-quality yet cost-efficient living that Lootah has been known for decades, and its combination of convenience and authentic interaction will further cement our position as the leading residential provider in the UAE,” he said.