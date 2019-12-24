UrduPoint.com
Lootah Introduces Lifestyle Retail Hub For Its Residents In Dubai Investment Park

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:20 PM

Lootah introduces lifestyle retail hub for its residents in Dubai Investment Park

The new lifestyle retail project announced by Lootah, offers a wide range of services, delicious treats and shopping offerings

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019) Lootah Real Estate Development (Lootah), one of the region’s most prominent real estate developers, has announced its latest retail lifestyle projectlocated nearEwan Residences-its property in Dubai Investment Park (DIP).

The new leisurearea will be composed of several shops and dining options. Its retail shops will be located on the property’s two levels—with a total size of 1,400 square meters. It will also have several food trucks that will be placed on the opposite side of the road. And will be accessible to all the residents of DIP.

Saleh Abdullah Lootah, CEO of Lootah Real Estate Development, said: “We are excited about the Ewan - retail project as it reflects a unique community experience that consumers are seeking for a convenient yet contemporary lifestyle.We are confident that through this retail initiative,Lootah will be able to provide shopping and dining options within the communityfor the growing demandof residents in Dubai Investment Park.”

The CEO added that the demand for residential, commercial, and logistics needs are highly progressive in Dubai Investments Parkand that Lootah is “committed to delivering an unprecedented level of amenities for this community.

According to Lootah, the real estate company has chosen Dubai Investment Park as the hub for its lifestyle retail project because of the wide range of opportunities it offers for businesses and residents.

For one, the 2,300-hectare business and residential destination covers an extensive array of industries, including food and beverage, construction materials, residential and hospitality properties, schools, hotels, a hospital, and several shops.

DIP is also sought-after because of its accessibility. It is strategically situated near areas where the business is thriving, such as Dubai Production City, Maktoum International Airport, the Jebel Ali Free Zone, as well as the most-awaited Expo 2020—which is expected to be a game-changer in Dubai’s overall economy.

The CEO said: “Lootah is going above and beyond to study the future trends of the property market and fill whatever gap we find. We are committed to developing our presence in Dubai Investment Park through Ewan Residences and the lifestyle retail project, and we look forward to contributing to the growth of Dubai’s first-ever self-contained town—one that perfectly blendsconvenience and authentic interaction, the two main factors of modern living, in one great harmony.”

