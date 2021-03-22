Lootah Real Estate Development’s fractional ownership platform receives over 3,000 enquiries in 2 months

Surge in interest reflects a robust demand for property investment in the UAE, especially from first-time investors

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th March, 2021) The fractional ownership platform of Lootah Real Estate Development (LRED), one of the region’s most prominent real estate developers, has received over 3,000 enquiries since its launch in December, indicating a robust demand for property investment in the UAE.

In line with LRED’s goal of making real estate investment affordable and transparent for everyone, the Real Share platform (realshare.ae) allows local and international investors to invest as low as AED 5,000 in a fraction of a property, and enjoy annual returns ranging from 6 to 9 per cent*.

Arash Dara, Group CEO of Lootah Holding, said: “The surge of interest in Real Share affirms our commitment to help investors, especially the first-time ones, to penetrate Dubai’s property market. It has been met with enthusiasm from investors of all sizes because it addresses the major roadblocks in real estate investing such as securing substantial down payment and sizable monthly mortgages. With this platform, anyone now has a chance to invest in a tangible asset that has potential for significant appreciation and benefit from a passive income stream.”

Russell Owen, COO of LRED, added that Real Share makes buying, managing, and selling real estate properties in Dubai easily accessible at one’s fingertips.

“Real Share helps investors benefit from property ownership with less capital involved, and without having to face the difficulty of actually managing it—reducing barriers to real estate investing, which is sometimes out of reach for many.

In addition, the platform is open to all homeowners who would like to list their properties for investment opportunities,” Owen said.

Along with the launch of Real Share, LRED has begun offering its own properties on the platform—starting with Living Garden, one of its sought-after properties in Jumeirah Village Circle that offers state-of-the-art facilities.

The launch of Real Share comes in line with the country’s ‘Invest in Dubai’ initiative, which aims to provide easy and efficient investment options for residents, thereby bolstering the country’s position as a leading global business hub.

According to LRED’s Industry Insights Report 2021, the recovery of the UAE real estate market will be fuelled by the country’s series of game-changing initiatives. These include the immigration and regulatory amendments, changes in full company ownership laws, and the higher appetite from Dubai renters to become homeowners.

In addition, the sector is poised to bounce back with the landmark signing of the Abraham Accords, as well as the gradual resumption of tourism activities. The extensive national vaccination programme as well as the progress in the highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai will also play a vital role in helping the property industry gain a competitive edge this year.