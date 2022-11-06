Lord Wajid Khan calls on Finance Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Member House of Lords Lord Wajid Khan, along with a delegation of prominent businessmen from UK, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The business delegation comprised Zuber Issa, CBE, head of EG Group ASDA, Mohammad Asim, Mohammad Tayyab and Shakoor Ahmed, Directors of EG Group, Mohammad Younas and Jaffar Iqbal.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation and apprised them the current overall macroeconomic outlook of the country.

The finance minister further shared about policies and measures being undertaken by the present government for dealing with the challenges to the national economy and putting it in right direction.

He further said that through prudent policy decisions, the challenges to Pakistan's economy were being effectively addressed.

The present government was placing high priority on facilitating the business community and highlighting the potential investment avenues available in Pakistan.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the finance minister and shared their business profile and business vision. The delegation appreciated business-friendly policies of the government and showed their keen interest in making investment in various sectors of Pakistan's economy.

The finance minister assured full cooperation and support of the Government of Pakistan to the delegation for making investments in Pakistan.