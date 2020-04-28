UrduPoint.com
Low-cost Carrier Wizz Air To Restart Flights From Vienna From Friday

Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:45 PM

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said Tuesday it is restarting flights from Vienna to 20 destinations over the coming weeks, with the first services running from Friday

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said Tuesday it is restarting flights from Vienna to 20 destinations over the coming weeks, with the first services running from Friday.

The first destinations to be served on May 1 would be Thessaloniki, Dortmund, Lisbon, Oslo and Eindhoven, the Hungary-based airline said in a statement, with other services restarting throughout the month of May.

