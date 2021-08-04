UrduPoint.com

Low-cost Grain Storage Technology To Be Imported From Argentina: Fakhar

Low-cost grain storage technology to be imported from Argentina: Fakhar

Federal Minister for National Food and Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday said that Pakistan would import low cost grain storage technology from Argentina and enhance its technological outreach gradually

The minister was talking to Ambassador of Argentina in Pakistan Leopold Francisco Sahores, who called on him here.

Fakhar Imam discussed agricultural trade between the two countries and said that Pakistan had immense agricultural capacity which allowed to increase its exports.

He hoped that Argentinian private companies would invest in Pakistan and bring value added technologies to the agriculture sector.

He said of Pakistan would initially set up a trial of low-cost grain storage technology from Argentina and eventually its outreach would be multiplied.

Fakhar Imam stressed that the two countries should increase bilateral trade in agriculture and benefit from each other experience to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador said that the agricultural and bilateral trade between the two countries had immense potential.

He said exchange of agricultural technologies could enhance the productivity of agriculture in Pakistan and thus should be a Primary area of focus.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.