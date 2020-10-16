UrduPoint.com
Low Gas Pressure Hitting Exports: LCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:41 PM

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday urged the government to look into the low gas pressure supply to the industry and called for immediate measures to resolve the issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday urged the government to look into the low gas pressure supply to the industry and called for immediate measures to resolve the issue.

In a statement issued here, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said the low gas pressure was severely impacting production and export shipments.

They said the low gas pressure to industry was considered as no gas as it impacts the production performance, therefore, the authorities should take all steps to keep the industrial wheel on the run.

They said that low pressure of gas especially in winters had become a major issue being faced by industrialists.

They said because of low gas pressure, industrial production was at its lowest ebb. "At a time when the country was struggling to achieve export target, unavailability of gas to the industrial sector would play a devastating role", they added.

LCCI office-bearers said that after almost six months of idleness, the industry was trying to revive again and the low gas pressure would not help in the process of industrial recovery, adding that it would also impact the revenue collections of the government because when the industrial wheel stops, how they would be able to contribute.

The LCCI office-bearers said the industry now need more than ever, the continuous supply of gas and electricity to keep the units operational and to complete the export orders well within the time frame but only because of the shortage of electricity the exports were not up to the mark.

They said the businessmen have already lost a number of international markets due to COVID-19 outbreak and prolonged power cuts would further aggravate the situation.

