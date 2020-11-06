UrduPoint.com
Low Power Tariff To Boost Industrial Growth: Malik Farooq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:17 PM

Low power tariff to boost industrial growth: Malik Farooq

Advisor to CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq said on Friday that the government cut the power tariff rate for industrialists which will help to boost industrial growth as well as increasing import

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq said on Friday that the government cut the power tariff rate for industrialists which will help to boost industrial growth as well as increasing imports.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists here Friday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement for giving incentive to industry was a revolutionary measure towards development of Pakistan in real sense.

Malik said that economic development was imperative for country development and a cut in power tariff would help to increase economic growth.

He said that a developed Pakistan was a mission of PM Imran Khan and he was working hard for the bright future of Pakistan.

