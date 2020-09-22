Low tax recovery irks commissioner, orders fresh survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mehmood Tuesday ordered metropolitan corporation to conduct fresh tax survey in Multan, saying that low recovery of professional tax indicated corruption might be the factor behind.

Rejecting the statistics presented by metropolitan corporation officials portraying a dismal figure during last many years, commissioner said that professional tax recovery was far behind target and warned recovery inspectors to mend their ways.

He said that recovery figure does not correspond to the fact that Multan was a big city.

Commissioner issued a circular dividing Multan into eight zones and gave September 29 deadline to all tax inspectors to submit tax survey report by 2pm.

He warned inspectors of action under relevant laws in case of low recovery. Commissioner said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision would be enforced to improve tax revenue.

All recovery staff were held bound to submit report to municipal officer (finance) by 6 pm daily and a comprehensive report would be submitted to additional commissioner coordinationevery week on Saturday by 2pm.

Metropolitan corporation levies professional tax on 96 items.