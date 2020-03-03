UrduPoint.com
Low Usage Of Potassium Affects Agri Produce: Experts

Tue 03rd March 2020

Low usage of Potassium affects agri produce: Experts

Speakers in an international seminar on " Smart Potassium Nutrition Management in Crops Under Changing Climate" disclosed that low usage of Potassium directly affects the agri produce resulting lesser production than expected

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Speakers in an international seminar on " Smart Potassium Nutrition Management in Crops Under Changing Climate" disclosed that low usage of Potassium directly affects the agri produce resulting lesser production than expected.

They said that these fertilizers have the capacity to face the climatic changes leading to high quality production of crops.

Smart management of Potassium yields nice result, they observed.

Speaking as guest speaker from Jordan, Dr Munir J. Muhammad Rusan informed that they received extra ordinary result by potassium smart management in his country despite climatic changes.

He shed light in detail on beneficial impacts of Potassium usage on crops.

Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture and Rural Economy Punjab, Arif Anwar Baloch, highlighted the importance of the fertilizers saying that these could yields superb agri produce if used properly.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali said that the lesser the use of potassium is, the lesser the chances of better crops productions.

He informed that the crops could not combat the climatic changes when these fertilizers are used in low quantity.

Chairman Deptt of Soil & Environmental Sciences, Dr Tanveer ul Haq appreciated Arab Potash Company Jordan, Engro Fertilizers which collaborated with MNSUA to make this event successful.

He said that they received superb response from farmers and growers for holding such an informative seminar.

Head of R&D Engro Fertilizers, Muhammad Asif Ali and Director ISES, UAF Dr Muhammad Yaseen also spoke.

