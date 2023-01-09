UrduPoint.com

LPD Institute Conducts Training Courses For Women In 3 Sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 04:50 PM

LPD Institute conducts training courses for women in 3 sectors

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA), the Leather Products Development (LPD) Institute Sialkot conducted training courses for women in three different sectors for employment in the local industry.

These courses included gloves stitching, sportswear stitching and computerised pattern courses.

A total of 75 women have been imparted training in these sectors, who would be able to perform their duties more efficiently and support their families in a better way.

PGMEA Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Chaudhry told the ceremony that first priority of the Institute was to enable women to work side by side with men in the local industry. He said that there was dire need for skilled labour in the Sialkot industry. He said the training courses would help the industry meet the international standards and give Pakistani products a prominent edge in the international markets.

