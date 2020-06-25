UrduPoint.com
LPG Body Concerned At Declining Local Production Of Commodity

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

LPG body concerned at declining local production of commodity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan LPG Marketers Association (PLPGMA) has expressed concern over declining production of the local liquified petroleum gas and demanded the government take notice of the issue.

According to a PLPGMA spokesperson here on Thursday, Association Chairman Farooq Iftikhar said that it was a matter of grave concern that local LPG production had fallen by approximately 500 metric ton per day due to shutdown of JJVL LPG producing plant, adding that it could create a major disturbance in local supply of LPG.

He said that due to import of LPG, country's precious resources would be wasted.

