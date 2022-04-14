LPG industries association requests Asia largest LPG processing plant Jamshoro restoration

The Chairman LPG Industries Association of Pakistan Irfan Khokhar has requested the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take initiative of restoring Asia's largest LPG processing plant of Jamshoro, a Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) at the earliest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chairman LPG Industries Association of Pakistan Irfan Khokhar has requested the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take initiative of restoring Asia's largest LPG processing plant of Jamshoro, a Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) at the earliest.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, Irfan Khokhar has made such request in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

He said that as a result of the closure of this LPG procession plant, the local LPG production has not only been reduced, creating significant shortfall but it also caused increase in LPG prices by 172 percent just in two years. Substantiated by rise in the international prices, the local LPG prices increased to Rs 247/kg in comparison to Rs 90/kg some two years ago, he added.

The closure of JJVL plant from June 21, 2020 till March 31, 2022 inflicted a loss of around 50 billion rupees to national exchequer, he claimed and alleged that this willful damage to Pakistan's LPG industry as well as to shareholders of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and national exchequer was done due to incompetent SSGC management.

Despite instructions from Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) on October 1 and November 9, 2021 respectively, the SSGC management had not yet resumed the supply to JJVL for LPG production, he added.

Appreciating the efforts of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the prosperity of poor people of the country, Irfan Khokhar hoped that such dedication for poor will continue by his government for future as well.

He informed that JJVL can contribute to LPG industry by producing 10,000MT to 12,000MT monthly catering the demand of 750,000 houses while providing employment opportunity to more than five thousand people. It was established by Rs 40 billion with 50 percent foreign investment and its closure had discouraged the foreign investment as well as hurt the GDP in Pakistan, he said.

He requested to Prime Minister to restore operations of JJVL on urgent basis so that it can play vital role in maintaining supply chain of LPG in Pakistan by reducing LPG shortfall in the country through which, the national exchequer will also get benefit of billions of Rupees annually.