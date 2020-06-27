Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday clarified that market rate of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was in line with the notification it issued on May 31, determining price of per 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder at Rs1,298.31 for the month of June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday clarified that market rate of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was in line with the notification it issued on May 31, determining price of per 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder at Rs1,298.31 for the month of June.

"LPG prices in market are according to OGRA's notified price," spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a brief statement while reacting on some media reports about increase in the commodity price.

He said some elements were feeding misleading information for their vested interest, adding anyone found involved in selling LPG on exorbitant rate would be dealt according to law.

"OGRA and the district administration concerned will take action in this regard," the spokesman said, adding per kilogram price of LPG had been fixed at Rs110 for June.

According to the notification, the authority had decreased the locally produced LPG price by Rs24.59 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram for the current month.

Following which, the cylinder was being sold in open market at Rs1,298.31, which was available at Rs1,322.90 during the month of May.