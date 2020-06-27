UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LPG Market Price In Line With OGRA's Notification: Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 06:19 PM

LPG market price in line with OGRA's notification: Spokesman

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday clarified that market rate of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was in line with the notification it issued on May 31, determining price of per 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder at Rs1,298.31 for the month of June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday clarified that market rate of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was in line with the notification it issued on May 31, determining price of per 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder at Rs1,298.31 for the month of June.

"LPG prices in market are according to OGRA's notified price," spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a brief statement while reacting on some media reports about increase in the commodity price.

He said some elements were feeding misleading information for their vested interest, adding anyone found involved in selling LPG on exorbitant rate would be dealt according to law.

"OGRA and the district administration concerned will take action in this regard," the spokesman said, adding per kilogram price of LPG had been fixed at Rs110 for June.

According to the notification, the authority had decreased the locally produced LPG price by Rs24.59 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram for the current month.

Following which, the cylinder was being sold in open market at Rs1,298.31, which was available at Rs1,322.90 during the month of May.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Price May June Gas Market Media

Recent Stories

SEPMA 2020 Digital Awards Reveals Public Voting Ca ..

8 minutes ago

About 500 People Taking Part in Peaceful BLM Demon ..

1 minute ago

World stressed to pay attention to echo of nuclear ..

1 minute ago

Fianna Fail's Micheal Martin elected as Ireland's ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands wi ..

1 minute ago

Sugar hoarders fined of 92,500

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.