LPG marketers welcome OGRA for reviewing dual jurisdiction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Marketers Association (PLPGMA) on Wednesday welcomed Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) decision to review dual jurisdictions and make the process of obtaining license for LPG transportation simpler.

Talking to media here, PLPGMA Chairman Farooq Iftikhar said that OGRA review of dual jurisdiction would definitely ensure a business-friendly environment without compromising the safety aspect of the LPG business.

Referring to a recent letter issued by the office of Member (Gas) that has suspended OGRA's earlier directive of obtaining licenses for transportation of LPG in addition to the ones already obtained from Department of Explosives, he added that they were thankful to Member (Gas) Muhammad Arif for agreeing with PLPGMA delegation, who called on him recently, to review OGRA's earlier directive.

Farooq Iftikhar mentioned that for the past several years, OGRA had made it mandatory upon all LPG stakeholders to obtain licenses for transportation of LPG from the Department of Explosives (DOE). Then in January 2020, he continued, OGRA directed all LPG Marketing Companies to apply for additional licenses for transportation of LPG from OGRA within 15 days of the issuance of the letter failing which OGRA had directed all LPG Producers and Terminals to stop loading of LPG.

Keeping this situation in view, he said, a delegation of PLPGMA met with Member (Gas) and apprised him of the ordeal that LPG Marketing Companies were facing in complying with the divergent and (sometimes) conflicting standards adopted by OGRA and DOE to regulate LPG.

PLPGMA Chairman said, "LPG is an alternative fuel and meets the energy requirements of the domestic and commercial sector when natural gas is available in short supply during the winter period."According to the industry sources, he citied, even a single day of non-loading during peak winter season could have rattled the market and increased prices of LPG many folds. The crisis in making was averted due to timely intervention of the Member (Gas) as the condition for obtaining additional licensing within 15 days was suspended until further deliberations. "We are hopeful that OGRA will review all matters of dual jurisdictions and will not force LPG Marketing Companies to seek licenses for the same thing from multiple authorities," Farooq Iftikhar added.