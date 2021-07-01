UrduPoint.com
LPG Price Increases By Rs 222.28 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:10 AM

LPG price increases by Rs 222.28 per 11.8-kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of July.

According to the notification, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs222.28 per cylinder of 11.8 kilograms.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs1,888.57 during the month of July, which was available at Rs1,667.29 in June.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs160,133.40 for the month of July. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs141,295.32 in June.

The new price would be effective from July 1.

