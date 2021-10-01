LPG price increases by Rs 343 per 11.8-KG cylinder

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of October, increasing the commodity price by Rs343.4 per 11.8-KG cylinder.

According to the notification, the authority had increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs29.10 per kilogram.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs2,403.55 during the month of October, which was available at Rs2.060.15 in September.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs203,691.57 for the month of October. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs174,588.78 in September.

The new price would be effective from October 1.