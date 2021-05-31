UrduPoint.com
LPG Price Increases By Rs 94.89 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:42 PM

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday increased the locally produced Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price by Rs 94.89 per cylinder of 11.8 kilograms for the month of June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday increased the locally produced Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price by Rs 94.89 per cylinder of 11.8 kilograms for the month of June.

According to the notification of LPG price-revision, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs1,667.

29 during the month which was earlier available at Rs1,572.40 last month.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs141,295.32 for the month of June. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs133,254.19 in May.

The new price would be effective from June 1.

