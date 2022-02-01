UrduPoint.com

LPG Price Increases By Rs119.12 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of February, increasing the commodity price by Rs119.12 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder.

According to the notification, the authority increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 10.09 per kilogram.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs2439.93, which was available at Rs2320.81 in January.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at 206,774.53 for the month of February, The commodity sale price per MT was Rs196,679.41 in January,.

The new price would be effective from February 1.

