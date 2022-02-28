UrduPoint.com

LPG Price Increases By Rs318.74 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 10:20 PM

LPG price increases by Rs318.74 per 11.8-kg cylinder

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of March, increasing the commodity price by Rs318.74 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of March, increasing the commodity price by Rs318.74 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder .

According to the notification, the authority increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 27.01 per kilogram.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs2758.67, which was available at Rs2439.93 in February.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs233,785.88 for the month of March, The commodity sale price per MT was Rs206,774.53 in February.

The new price would be effective from March 1.

>