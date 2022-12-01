LPG price surges by Rs139 per 11.8-kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for December, increasing the commodity price by Rs139.13 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder.

According to the notification, the LPG price has surged by Rs11.79 per kilogram.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs2548.29 in December, which was available at Rs2409.16 in November.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs215,956.45 for the current month. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs204,166.37 in November.