LPG Prices Surge Once Again During Winter Season
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2024 | 01:27 PM
The latest reports say that there has been a 10-rupees increase in the price of LPG per kilogram nationwide.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2024) After the current border situation in Pakistan, the gas mafia has increased the price of LPG by 10 rupees per kilogram. According to details, there has been a 10-rupee increase in the price of LPG per kilogram nationwide.
Following the price hike, domestic cylinders are now priced at 120 rupees, and commercial cylinders at 450 rupees.
Despite the government setting the official price for LPG at 256 rupees per kilogram in January, it is being sold at 320 to 330 rupees per kilogram instead.
LPG dealers express that people blame them for selling expensive LPG, but the LPG mafia and marketing companies bear no consequences. Dealers question how they can buy LPG at 300 to 310 rupees and sell it at 280 or 290 rupees.
