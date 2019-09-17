UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LPG Production Being Made Mandatory At All Natural Gas Fields

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

LPG production being made mandatory at all natural gas fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Petroleum Division is in process of finalizing a new Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) policy, under which the commodity production would be mandatory from all existing natural gas producing fields, to meet the increasing demand and ensure its availability at controlled price through out the year especially during the winter season.

"A new LPG policy has almost been finalized, which will be announced in the coming weeks. Under this policy, the LPG production will be mandatory from all operational gas fields across the country to meet its increased demand and curtail the import," a senior official privy to the petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said the production from LPG's existing plants, installed at different fields, would be streamlined, however, a period of one to two years would be required to set up new plants at the fields where the facility was not available.

"We have the potential to increase the LPG production at domestic level and bring down its import," he resolved.

Besides, the official said, a new pricing mechanism was being introduced to ensure uninterrupted supply of the LPG at controlled price throughout the year.

In future, he said, there would be an open and transparent auction at the announced date for the locally produced LPG by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and Pakistan Petroleum Limited, abolishing the existing quota system. "There will be binding on the successful bidders to sale the commodity at prescribed rate throughout a year in every nook and corner of the country." According to a report compiled by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, the LPG consumption stood at around 40,921 Metric Ton (MT) during a 14-month period from April 2018 to May 2019 across the country.

Domestic, commercial and industrial consumers used 3,174 MT LPG in April, 3,077 MT in May, 2,661 MT in June, 2,680 MT in July, 2,684 MT in August, 3,027 MT in September, 3,264 in October, 2,630 in November and 3,272 MT in December 2018, while 4,357 MT in January, 2,961 MT in February, 1,715 MT in March and 2,971 in April and 2,448 MT in May 2019.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Import Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Sale Price January February March April May June July August September October November December Gas 2018 2019 All From Pakistan Petroleum Limited

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

2 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel M ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.