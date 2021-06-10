UrduPoint.com
LPG Sector Attracts Rs 17.08 B Investment In Nine Months Of FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The ease-of-doing-business plan introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has started yielding the required results as the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sector has attracted around Rs 17.08 billion investment for its infrastructure development during first nine months of the current fiscal year.

The country's total supply of LPG stood at 927,683 Metric tons (MT) during the period from July to March, according to the Economic Survey 2020-21 launched here on Thursday.

Currently, as many as 11 LPG producers and 216 LPG marketing companies are operating in the country, with more than 7,000 authorized distributors.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has simplified the procedure for grant of LPG licence and the same is granted on fast track basis once the requirements are met /complied.

During July–March, 2020-21, one licence for construction of LPG production facility, nine for operation of LPG Storage & Filling Plants and 20 for construction of LPG Storage and Filling plants were issued.

In addition, OGRA has issued five licences for construction of LPG auto refueling stations and one for operation of LPG Auto Refueling Station during the same period.

