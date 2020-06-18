LPG sector attracts Rs3.72 billion investment in nine months of FY 2019-20

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sector has attracted approximately Rs3.72 billion investment in supply and distribution infrastructure during first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year, which showed investors' confidence in business-friendly policies introduced by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sector has attracted approximately Rs3.72 billion investment in supply and distribution infrastructure during first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year, which showed investors' confidence in business-friendly policies introduced by the government.

"The current size of LPG market is around 1,061,447 Metric Ton (MT) per annum while the commodity supply during the nine-month period stood at 739,785 MT," according to Economic Survey 2019-20.

Around 76 percent of the LPG consumed is met through local production, whereas the rest is imported. "Refineries, gas producing fields in Pakistan and imports are three main sources of LPG supply in the country.

" Currently, as many as 11 LPG producers and 200 LPG marketing companies are operating in the country, with more than 7,000 authorized LPG distributors.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has simplified the procedure for grant of LPG licence, which is granted on fast- track basis once the requirements are fulfilled.

During the nine-month period, the authority issued one operational licence of LPG Storage Terminal, three for setting up LPG Air-Mix plants, 35 for construction of LPG Storage & Filling Plants and 18 for operation of LPG Storage & Filling plants.

Besides, OGRA has granted three licences for construction of LPG Auto Refueling stations and three operational permits for LPG auto refueling stations.