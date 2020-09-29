LPGDA fears gas shortage in coming months

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association (LPGDA) on Tuesday feared gas shortage in the coming months due to some matters pertaining to the LPG import

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association (LPGDA) on Tuesday feared gas shortage in the coming months due to some matters pertaining to the LPG import.

LPGDA Chairman Irfan Khokhar, in a statement issued here, alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to malign the business of LPG and stressed the need for "managing banking channels to make payment of LPG imports." He condemned the baseless allegations of the commodity smuggling from the Taftan border on the legal importers, which had disturbed the players of the LPG industry.

He said the country needed around 100,000 tons LPG imports to meet consumers' requirements for the coming month of winter.

"If this import is not managed, there will be a worst LPG crisis," he said and feared that prices of LPG could jump to Rs 400 per kg.

He requested the government to take action against the elements involved in disrupting the smooth import of LPG by leveling the smuggling allegation, adding he had written a letter to the Prime Minister and other top government functionaries seeking remedy in that regard.

He said any disruption in the supply chain would result in worsening of the gas crisis, urging the government to take measures to ensure smooth supply of the LPG.