UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LPGDA Fears Gas Shortage In Coming Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:55 PM

LPGDA fears gas shortage in coming months

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association (LPGDA) on Tuesday feared gas shortage in the coming months due to some matters pertaining to the LPG import

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association (LPGDA) on Tuesday feared gas shortage in the coming months due to some matters pertaining to the LPG import.

LPGDA Chairman Irfan Khokhar, in a statement issued here, alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to malign the business of LPG and stressed the need for "managing banking channels to make payment of LPG imports." He condemned the baseless allegations of the commodity smuggling from the Taftan border on the legal importers, which had disturbed the players of the LPG industry.

He said the country needed around 100,000 tons LPG imports to meet consumers' requirements for the coming month of winter.

"If this import is not managed, there will be a worst LPG crisis," he said and feared that prices of LPG could jump to Rs 400 per kg.

He requested the government to take action against the elements involved in disrupting the smooth import of LPG by leveling the smuggling allegation, adding he had written a letter to the Prime Minister and other top government functionaries seeking remedy in that regard.

He said any disruption in the supply chain would result in worsening of the gas crisis, urging the government to take measures to ensure smooth supply of the LPG.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Shortage Prime Minister Import Business Gas Crisis Border Gas From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Emir of ..

1 minute ago

Finnish President Cancels Annual Independence Day ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister aide visits Mines, Minerals Blocs a ..

2 minutes ago

Five illegal housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago

Kenin survives scare to reach French Open second r ..

2 minutes ago

Jordan Declares 40-Day Mourning for Deceased Kuwai ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.