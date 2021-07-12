UrduPoint.com
LPGDA For Finalizing New LPG Policy In Consultation With All Stakeholders

Mon 12th July 2021

LPGDA for finalizing new LPG policy in consultation with all stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association (LPGDA) Chairman Irfan Khokhar Monday underlined the need for finalizing the new LPG policy in consultation with all stakeholders so that benefits of the commodity's controlled price could be passed on to the consumers.

The chairman, in a press statement issued here, said that draft of the new policy should be shared with all stakeholders, including LPGDA, before its finalization.

He was of the view that consumers had been getting the commodity at reduced rates due to the effective policy of the incumbent government, but now it seemed that the producers had managed selling LPG at increased price.

Khokhar asked the quarters concerned to take immediate action against the factories manufacturing substandard LPG cylinders and equipment, which were putting the public lives at risk.

He threatened to give a countrywide strike call for July 31, if there was any compromise on interests of consumers.

