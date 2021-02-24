LPGIA delegation calls on Petroleum SAPM, discusses new LPG policy

A delegation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry Association (LPGIA), led by Chairman Irfan Khokhar, Wednesday met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and discussed matters related to new LPG policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry Association (LPGIA), led by Chairman Irfan Khokhar, Wednesday met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and discussed matters related to new LPG policy.

The SAPM assured the delegation that the association be taken into confidence before finalizing and approval of the new LPG policy, a Petroleum Division news release said.

The meeting was informed that a consultative session on the new LPG policy would be convened in a few days.

Following the meeting, the LPGIA postponed its strike call till March 10.