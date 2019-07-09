LPGIAP for effective operation against manufacturers of substandard cylinders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association of Pakistan (LPGIAP) Irfan Khokhar Tuesday requested the government to launch an effective crackdown against manufacturers of substandard gas cylinders, causing fatal incidents.

He alleged that in Gujranwala almost 400 factories were involved in manufacturing low-quality LPG cylinders and valves, from where these items were being supplied across the country on daily basis.

According to a statement issued here, he said there were frequent incidents of cylinder explosions mainly due to their poor quality and manufacturing faults, which could be prevented through an effective mechanism of the factories' inspection.

He also highlighted the role of district administration and other quarters concerned, stressing the need for making more sincere efforts to stop the production of substandard LPG cylinders and valves.