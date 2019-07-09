UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LPGIAP For Effective Operation Against Manufacturers Of Substandard Cylinders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:55 PM

LPGIAP for effective operation against manufacturers of substandard cylinders

Chairman Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association of Pakistan (LPGIAP) Irfan Khokhar Tuesday requested the government to launch an effective crackdown against manufacturers of substandard gas cylinders, causing fatal incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association of Pakistan (LPGIAP) Irfan Khokhar Tuesday requested the government to launch an effective crackdown against manufacturers of substandard gas cylinders, causing fatal incidents.

He alleged that in Gujranwala almost 400 factories were involved in manufacturing low-quality LPG cylinders and valves, from where these items were being supplied across the country on daily basis.

According to a statement issued here, he said there were frequent incidents of cylinder explosions mainly due to their poor quality and manufacturing faults, which could be prevented through an effective mechanism of the factories' inspection.

He also highlighted the role of district administration and other quarters concerned, stressing the need for making more sincere efforts to stop the production of substandard LPG cylinders and valves.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Poor Gujranwala Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Speaker can not ban standing committees meeting : ..

2 minutes ago

China's Vice Foreign Minister meets with former Af ..

2 minutes ago

Singapore delegation calls on Punjab housing minis ..

2 minutes ago

Envoy assures Pak's cooperation in ICAO' work

2 minutes ago

Amir's dream of a bout in Saudi Arabia to come tru ..

7 minutes ago

NAB's operational methodology proved successful fo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.