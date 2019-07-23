UrduPoint.com
LPGIAP For Effective Operation Against Manufacturers Of Substandard Cylinders

Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ):Chairman Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association of Pakistan (LPGIAP) Irfan Khokhar Tuesday requested the government to launch an effective crackdown against manufacturers of substandard gas cylinders, causing fatal incidents.

He alleged that in Gujranwala almost 400 factories were involved in manufacturing low-quality LPG cylinders and valves, from where these items were being supplied across the country on daily basis.

Talking to APP, he said there were frequent incidents of cylinder explosions mainly due to their poor quality and manufacturing faults, which could be prevented through an effective mechanism of the factories' inspection.

He also highlighted the role of district administration and other quarters concerned, stressing the need for making more sincere efforts to stop the production of substandard LPG cylinders and valves.

When contacted, a senior official of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said the authority, being a regulatory body, wrote letter to Chief Secretaries of all provinces periodically requesting to keep check and take action against illegal decanting of LPG and unregistered factories manufacturing substandard cylinders and equipment in their respective areas.

"We (OGRA) are a regulatory body and not police force or enforcement directorate, so the Chief Secretaries are asked to take action against such illegal activities, which are curbed through relevant district administration from time to time.

" Answering a question, the official said an effective mechanism was in place to hold regular inspection of registered LPG cylinder and equipment manufacturers, adding in case of any violation, fine was imposed and sometimes such factories were delisted.

After receiving information about any unlawful or poor quality production, he said, local officials of OGRA along with police raided the identified factories and imposed fine besides taking legal action against them.

Currently, as per details placed at OGRA's official website, around 56 LPG equipment manufacturers are registered with the authority.

Commenting on the registration procedure of the manufacturers, the official said applicants applied for setting up production units, following which third party inspectors were sent to visit the proposed sites, and on completion of all codal formalities, permission was granted. Currently, as many as seven third party inspection teams are engaged with OGRA for the purpose, he added.

He said it was mandatory for the interested parties to have required manufacturing and testing facilities, qualified manpower, relevant national or international accreditation for producing LPG equipment, provide details of LPG equipment supplied or installed, if any, and financial competence to execute LPG works not less than Rs 10 million supported by bank certificate. Besides, submitting affidavit that it had not been black listed locally or internationally.

More Stories From Business

