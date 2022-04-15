UrduPoint.com

LSM Growth Increase 4.6% During 8 Months, 8.4% In February 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 03:53 PM

LSM growth increase 4.6% during 8 months, 8.4% in February 2022

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 4.6 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 4.6 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 156.9 points during July-February (2021-22) against 150.0 points during July-February (2020-21), showing growth of 4.6 percent, according to latest PBS data.

The highest increase of 3.8 percent during July-February (2021-22) was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 0.8 percent increase in indices monitored by Provincial Board of Statistics (BOS) and however no increase witnessed in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

On year-on-year basis (YoY), the industry rose by 8.

4 percent during the month of February 2022 compared to the growth of February 2021, according to PBS latest data.

The major sectors that showed positive growth during July-February (2021-22) included textile (1.5%), food, beverages and tobacco (6.6%), leather products (4.8%), wood products (174.0%), paper and board (8.0%), coke and petroleum products (0.3%), chemicals (7.9), automobiles (32.5%), iron and steel products (22.5%), fertilizer (1.5%).

The commodities that witnessed negative growth included non metallic mineral products (2.5%), electronics (8.1%), engineering products (2.5%) and rubber products (22.8%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the provisional QIM is being computed on the basis of the latest production data received from sources, including OCAC, Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP), and PBS.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil February Textile From Industry

Recent Stories

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs4.85

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs4.85

2 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan reacts to protests outside her home in ..

Jemima Khan reacts to protests outside her home in London

19 minutes ago
 Premier League club Burnley sack manager Dyche

Premier League club Burnley sack manager Dyche

1 minute ago
 ITP starts crackdown against wrong parking

ITP starts crackdown against wrong parking

1 minute ago
 IGP orders crackdown on gangsters

IGP orders crackdown on gangsters

1 minute ago
 Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 111 mln

Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 111 mln

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.