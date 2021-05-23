UrduPoint.com
LSM Recovery Continues To Expand With 9.29% Growth: Khusro Tweets

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 01:10 AM

LSM recovery continues to expand with 9.29% growth: Khusro Tweets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Larger Scale Manufacturering (LSM) recovery continues to expand with 9. 29 per cent growth (highest since 2011) which will lead overall industrial sector, Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtyar said in his tweet.

He said that due to outstanding economic growth despite worldwide economic slowdown, Pakistan's economy continues to rebound and has shown remarkable turnaround w/ 3.94 per cent growth rate.

The board based economic recovery amidst of pandemic is a manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful economic policies to revive industrial and agricultural sector through fiscal stimulus and construction package, he added.

Moreover, all major macro economic indicators significantly improves such as GDP US $ 296 bln (33b), PCI $ 1,543 (13.4%), CA $ 1 bln surplus, Remittance $ 24.2 bln, exports $ 20.9 (13%).

He said due to agricultural package, countries produced highest ever wheat and sugarcane, improving living cost in rural areas. After 8.4 per cent growth this year, boom in construction sector will help achieving 5 per cent economic growth rate next FY. Industrial sector will continue to lead economic growth.

