LSM Robust Growth Continued In December: Hammad

Muhammad Irfan Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:17 PM

LSM robust growth continued in December: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azher on Friday said the robust growth (11.14 per cent) of Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) continued in December (2020).

"The V shaped economic recovery in Pakistan is led by industries", he said in a tweet.

