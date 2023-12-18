Open Menu

LSMI Output Declines By 0.44% In First Four Months Of FY 2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 01:30 PM

LSMI output declines by 0.44% in first four months of FY 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country witnessed a negative growth of 0.44 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for October 2023 with the base year 2015-16 have been developed based on the latest data supplied by the source agencies.

On a year-on-year basis, PBS posted a decrease of 4.08% in the LSMI sector compared to the industrial output of October 2022, according to PBS data.

The main contributors towards overall negative growth of 0.

44% are food (0.61), Tobacco (-0.71), Textile (-3.12) Garments (3.98), Petroleum Products (0.49), Chemicals (0.22), Pharmaceuticals (1.66), Cement (0.42), Iron & Steel Products (-0.10), Electrical Equipment (-0.50) and Automobiles (-1.51) and Furniture (-1.84).

The production in July-October 2023-24 as compared to July-October 2022-23 has increased in Food, Beverages, Wearing apparel, Coke & Petroleum Products, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Machinery and Equipment, and Other Manufacturing (Football) sectors, while it decreased in Tobacco, Textile, Iron & Steel Products, Electrical Equipment, Automobiles, other transport equipment and furniture areas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Football October Textile

Recent Stories

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in fir ..

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in first Test match against Australi ..

25 minutes ago
 Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corrupt ..

Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corruption case

40 minutes ago
 Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakis ..

Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakistani fans ahead of next Test m ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

23 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

2 days ago

More Stories From Business