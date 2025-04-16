Open Menu

LSMI Output Decrease 1.90pc In 8 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM

LSMI output decrease 1.90pc in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during first eighty months of current financial year (2024-25) decreased by 1.90 percent as compared to the production of the corresponding period of the last year.

According the summary of Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM) for February 2025, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the QIM for July-February 2024-25 was estimated at 115.82.

On year on year basis, the LSMI output decreased by 3.51 percent during the month of February 2025 as compared to the same month of the last year, the data reveled.

Meanwhile, the on month on month basis, the the production of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries went down by 5.90 percent in February 2025 as compared to the month of January 2024.

The production in July-February 2024-25 as compared to July-February 2023-24 has increased in tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, coke & petroleum products, automobiles and other transport equipment while it decreased in food, chemical products, non metallic mineral products, iron & steel products, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, and furniture.

