LSMI output dips 6.04% in two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during the first two months of the current fiscal year witnessed negative growth of 6.04% as compared to the output of the corresponding period of last year.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) index was recorded at 126.03 points during July-August (2019-20) against 134.14 points during July-August (2018-19), showing a negative growth of 6.04 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Thursday.

The highest decrease of 3.87 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.20 percent decline in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) while a decrease of 0.98 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Provincial Board of Statistics.

On year-on-year basis, the LSMI production witnessed about 7.06 % reduction during the month of August, 2019 as compared the same month of last year, whereas it witnessed decline of 4.

08 percent on month-on-month basis when compared to July, 2019.

Meanwhile, the major sectors that showed positive growth during July-August (2019-20) included textile (0.06%), fertilizers (15.99%), electronics (37.85%), engineering products (23.33%) and rubber products (2.03%).

On the other hand, the LSM industries that witnessed negative growth in production, included food, beverages, and tobacco (12.62%), coke and petroleum products (17.77%), pharmaceutical (14.36%), chemicals (8.30%), non-metalic mineral products (4.32%), automobiles (30.26%), iron and steel products (16.58%), leather products (0.88%), paper and board (3.68%) and wood products (32.97).

It is pertinent to mention here that the provisional QIM is being computed on the basis of the latest production data of 112 items received from sources, including Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBoS). OCAC provides data of 11 items, MoIP of 36 items while PBoS proved data of remaining 65 items...\395