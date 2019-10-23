UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LSMI Output Dips 6.04% In Two Months

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:59 PM

LSMI output dips 6.04% in two months

The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during the first two months of the current fiscal year witnessed negative growth of 6.04% as compared to the output of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during the first two months of the current fiscal year witnessed negative growth of 6.04% as compared to the output of the corresponding period of last year.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) index was recorded at 126.03 points during July-August (2019-20) against 134.14 points during July-August (2018-19), showing a negative growth of 6.04 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Thursday.

The highest decrease of 3.87 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.20 percent decline in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) while a decrease of 0.98 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Provincial Board of Statistics.

On year-on-year basis, the LSMI production witnessed about 7.06 % reduction during the month of August, 2019 as compared the same month of last year, whereas it witnessed decline of 4.

08 percent on month-on-month basis when compared to July, 2019.

Meanwhile, the major sectors that showed positive growth during July-August (2019-20) included textile (0.06%), fertilizers (15.99%), electronics (37.85%), engineering products (23.33%) and rubber products (2.03%).

On the other hand, the LSM industries that witnessed negative growth in production, included food, beverages, and tobacco (12.62%), coke and petroleum products (17.77%), pharmaceutical (14.36%), chemicals (8.30%), non-metalic mineral products (4.32%), automobiles (30.26%), iron and steel products (16.58%), leather products (0.88%), paper and board (3.68%) and wood products (32.97).

It is pertinent to mention here that the provisional QIM is being computed on the basis of the latest production data of 112 items received from sources, including Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBoS). OCAC provides data of 11 items, MoIP of 36 items while PBoS proved data of remaining 65 items...\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Same July August 2019 Textile From

Recent Stories

UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference to gather intern ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

39 minutes ago

Bangladesh women cricket team arrived on a tour of ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

46 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.