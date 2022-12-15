UrduPoint.com

LSMI Output Down 2.89% In 4 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 02:30 PM

LSMI output down 2.89% in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The overall output of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industry (LSMI) of the country has shown a decline of 2.89 percent in first four months of the current financial year as compared to the production of corresponding period of last year.

According to the provisional quantum indices of LSMI for October, 2022 released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the output of large-scale industry in the country on year on year basis reduced by 7.75 percent in October 2022 as compared to the same month of last year, were as it went down by 3.62 percent when compared with the month of September 2022.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for October, 2022 with the base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies including the Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics.

During the period from July-October, 2022 the sector showing growth included wearing apparel 4.44 %, leather products 0.05 %, chemicals 0.08 percent, chemical products 0.13% iron and steel products 0.06%, furniture and other manufacturing grew by 1.74% and 0.17% respectively.

The sector showing decline during the period under review included food 0.72%, beverages 0.01%, tobacco 0.58%, textile 1.92% wood products, paper and board 0.03% and 0.08 % respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same September October Commerce Textile From Industry

Recent Stories

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

39 minutes ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

48 minutes ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

49 minutes ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

2 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.