LSMI output down 2.89% in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The overall output of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industry (LSMI) of the country has shown a decline of 2.89 percent in first four months of the current financial year as compared to the production of corresponding period of last year.

According to the provisional quantum indices of LSMI for October, 2022 released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the output of large-scale industry in the country on year on year basis reduced by 7.75 percent in October 2022 as compared to the same month of last year, were as it went down by 3.62 percent when compared with the month of September 2022.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for October, 2022 with the base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies including the Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics.

During the period from July-October, 2022 the sector showing growth included wearing apparel 4.44 %, leather products 0.05 %, chemicals 0.08 percent, chemical products 0.13% iron and steel products 0.06%, furniture and other manufacturing grew by 1.74% and 0.17% respectively.

The sector showing decline during the period under review included food 0.72%, beverages 0.01%, tobacco 0.58%, textile 1.92% wood products, paper and board 0.03% and 0.08 % respectively.